BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q3 results and reconfirms production and cost forecast

Oct 26 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp reports third quarter 2016 results and reconfirms
production and cost guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Goldcorp -Q3 gold production of 715,000 ounces at all-in
sustaining costs of $812 per ounce, compared to 922,000 ounces
at AISC of $858 per ounce in 2015
* Q4 production is expected to increase over Q3 as
Peñasquito continues mining higher grades
* Goldcorp Inc - first gold production at coffee project is
expected at end of 2020
* Qtrly revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.30 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
