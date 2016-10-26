BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas receives access to further financing previously approved by CCAA Court under interim revolving credit facility

Oct 26 Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd

* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited receives access to further financing previously approved by CCAA Court under interim revolving credit facility

* Connacher Oil and Gas - Interim lenders have agreed to waive certain limited defaults under credit agreement related to CCAA sales-process timelines

* Connacher Oil and Gas - Will receive additional loans in an aggregate amount of U.S. $5 million to support company's continued operations

* Connacher Oil and Gas - Interim lenders committed to provide co with access to portion of unused $20 million credit facility authorized by CCAA Court