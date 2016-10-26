BRIEF-AlarmForce provides update on the status of ongoing review

Oct 26 AlarmForce Industries Inc
* Provides update on the status of ongoing review
* Says further work is required before it can be determined
whether restatement of historical financial statements will be
required
* Says board of alarmforce has struck an independent special
committee in order to assess company's internal control
environment
* Says anticipates that decision regarding whether
restatement will be required will be made by end of third week
of Nov. 2016
* Says evaluating impact of whether assessment,possible
employee tax liabilities due to classification of independent
contractors affects Q3
