Oct 26 Uni-Select Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Consolidated sales for Q3 were $318.5 million, a 15.3 percent increase

* Says on organic basis, consolidated sales in Q3 decreased by 1.3 percent, mainly due to soft economic conditions in automotive products segment

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $328.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S