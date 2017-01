BRIEF-CoStar Group Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Oct 26 CoStar Group Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.23 to $1.28

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $216 million to $219 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $835 million to $838 million

* Quarterly revenue $213 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* For full year of 2016, expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of about $4.20 to $4.25

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.11, revenue view $838.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $218.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $212.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S