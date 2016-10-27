版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 08:02 BJT

BRIEF-Northfield Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Oct 26 Northfield Bancorp Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐