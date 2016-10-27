版本:
BRIEF-Helix announces convertible senior notes transactions

Oct 26 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

* Helix announces convertible senior notes transactions

* Priced an offering of $125 million of 4.25 percent convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

