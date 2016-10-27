版本:
BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

Oct 26 NXP Semiconductors Nv

* NXP Semiconductors reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue at $2.47 billion, an increase of 62 percent year on year

* Qtrly GAAP gross margin 48.0 %

* Q3 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

