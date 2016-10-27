版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 08:23 BJT

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Q3 loss per share $0.47

Oct 26 Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Q3 loss per share $0.47

* Q3 2016 average production of 119,890 BOE/D at high end of guidance

* Whiting is 68 percent hedged for remainder of 2016 and 49 percent hedged for 2017 as a percentage of September 2016 oil production

* Sees Q4 production of 10.4 MMBOE to 10.8 MMBOE

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $345.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐