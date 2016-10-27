BRIEF-Suncor Energy Q3 earnings per share c$0.24

Oct 26 Suncor Energy Inc

* Q3 operating earnings per share c$0.21

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total upstream production was 728,100 barrels of BOE/D in Q3 of 2016, compared with 566,100 BOE/D in prior year quarter

* Says continues to focus on disciplined execution of its 2016 capital plan

* Says oil sands operations production increased to 433,700 BBLS/D in Q3 of 2016, compared to 430,300 BBLS/D in prior year quarter

* Says company's strategy includes divesting of non-core assets that are not key components of integrated model

* Says Suncor has updated its 2016 corporate guidance

* Full year outlook range for capital expenditures has decreased from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion to $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion

* Says updates FY outlook on total production to 610 000 BOE/D - 625 000 BOE/D from earlier guidance of 585 000 BOE/D to 620 000 BOE/D

* Suncor says advanced sales process for its lubricants business, commenced sales process for certain assets and liabilities related to its renewable energy business

* Sees FY outlook for brent, sullom voe from US$40/BBL to US$44.00/BBL

* Sees FY assumptions for WTI, cushing from US$39.00/BBL to US$43.00/BBL

* Now sees FY 2016 synthetic crude oil sales of 255,000 BBLS/D to 265,000 BBLS/D

* Now sees FY 2016 syncrude production 120,000 BBLS/D to 130,000 BBLS/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: