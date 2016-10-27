BRIEF-Suncor Energy Q3 earnings per share c$0.24

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 26 Suncor Energy Inc
* Q3 operating earnings per share c$0.21
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total upstream production was 728,100 barrels of BOE/D in Q3 of 2016, compared with 566,100 BOE/D in prior year quarter
* Says continues to focus on disciplined execution of its 2016 capital plan
* Says oil sands operations production increased to 433,700 BBLS/D in Q3 of 2016, compared to 430,300 BBLS/D in prior year quarter
* Says company's strategy includes divesting of non-core assets that are not key components of integrated model
* Says Suncor has updated its 2016 corporate guidance
* Full year outlook range for capital expenditures has decreased from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion to $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion
* Says updates FY outlook on total production to 610 000 BOE/D - 625 000 BOE/D from earlier guidance of 585 000 BOE/D to 620 000 BOE/D
* Suncor says advanced sales process for its lubricants business, commenced sales process for certain assets and liabilities related to its renewable energy business
* Sees FY outlook for brent, sullom voe from US$40/BBL to US$44.00/BBL
* Sees FY assumptions for WTI, cushing from US$39.00/BBL to US$43.00/BBL
* Now sees FY 2016 synthetic crude oil sales of 255,000 BBLS/D to 265,000 BBLS/D
* Now sees FY 2016 syncrude production 120,000 BBLS/D to 130,000 BBLS/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.