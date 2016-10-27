版本:
BRIEF-Suncor Energy Q3 earnings per share C$0.24

Oct 26 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share c$0.21

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

