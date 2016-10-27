版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 10:35 BJT

BRIEF-TriCo Bancshares qtrly earnings per share $0.53

Oct 26 TriCo Bancshares

* TriCo Bancshares announces quarterly results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.53

* Qtrly net interest income $42.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐