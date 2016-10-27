版本:
BRIEF-AK Steel announces pricing of 65 mln shares of common stock at $4.90/shr

Oct 26 Ak Steel Holding Corp

* Ak Steel announces pricing of offering of common stock

* Agreed to sell 65 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

