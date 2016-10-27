版本:
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank to sell banking and securities subsidiaries in Mexico to InvestaBank S.A.

Oct 26 Deutsche Bank Ag

* Deutsche Bank enters into agreement to sell its banking and securities subsidiaries in Mexico to InvestaBank S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

* Transaction is expected to close in 2017, subject to regulatory approvals

* Will centralize Mexican global markets and corporate & investment banking coverage function in global hubs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

