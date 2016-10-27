BRIEF-Deutsche Bank to sell banking and securities subsidiaries in Mexico to InvestaBank S.A.

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 26 Deutsche Bank Ag
* Deutsche Bank enters into agreement to sell its banking and securities subsidiaries in Mexico to InvestaBank S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
* Transaction is expected to close in 2017, subject to regulatory approvals
* Will centralize Mexican global markets and corporate & investment banking coverage function in global hubs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.