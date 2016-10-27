版本:
BRIEF-Husky Energy says CEO Asim Ghosh to retire

Oct 26 Husky Energy Inc :

* Husky energy announces CEO Asim Ghosh transition plan and retirement

* Ghosh will remain on board of directors

* Chief Operating Officer Rob Peabody appointed president and chief executive officer and to board of directors

* President and CEO Asim Ghosh will be retiring effective December 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

