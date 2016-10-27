版本:
BRIEF-Giyani acquires Botswana manganese projects

Oct 27 Giyani Gold Corp :

* Giyani acquires Botswana manganese projects

* Entered into non-binding letter of intent with Matsamo Gold Corp, Menzi Battery Metals, Qakaza Diamond Corp to acquire 88-95% interest in prospecting licenses in Botswana

* Will make cash payments totalling C$550,000 and issue 4.4 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

