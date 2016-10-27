版本:
BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces initial pricing of 14.5 mln common at $15/shr

Oct 27 Myovant Sciences Ltd

* Myovant Sciences Ltd announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 14.5 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share

* Shares approved for listing on New York Stock Exchange expected to begin trading under ticker symbol "MYOV" on October 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

