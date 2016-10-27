BRIEF-Owens-Illinois launches private offering of 600 mln euros of senior notes

Oct 27 Owens-illinois Inc

* Owens-Illinois Inc.: OI European Group B.V. launches private offering of 600 million euros of senior notes

* Expects to use net proceeds from private offering to repay outstanding term loan B facility under credit agreement

* Intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, eur 600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: