BRIEF-GE says to acquire a 75% stake in concept Laser GMBH of Germany

Oct 27 General Electric Co

* GE reaches agreement to acquire a 75% stake in concept Laser GMBH of Germany

* Says stake in concept Laser GMBH valued at $599 million (EUR549 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

