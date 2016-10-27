版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Erytech Pharma appoints CSO and CBO

Oct 27 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Erytech strengthens executive leadership team with appointments of Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Business Officer

* Alexander Scheer joins company as CSO and Jean-Sébastien Cleiftie as CBO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐