版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 16:13 BJT

BRIEF-Eastern Platinum announces investment by way of private placement

Oct 27 Eastern Platinum Ltd

* Eastern Platinum Ltd announces investment by way of private placement

* intends to complete private placement financing of about 18.4 million shares at price of $0.56per share for gross proceeds of about $10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐