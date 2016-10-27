BRIEF-Colfax Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Colfax Corp
* Colfax reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 sales $879.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $892.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Colfax corp says on track to deliver $50 million in savings in 2016
* Colfax corp - lower-end of 2016 eps guidance range raised by five cents
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delaware supreme court affirmed prior court rulings regarding co's rights under excess insurance policies for asbestos coverage
* Colfax - court ruling is expected to result in receipt from excess insurers of approximately $88 million of prior unreimbursed costs funded by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.