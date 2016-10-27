BRIEF-Husky Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.37

Oct 27 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy announces 2016 third quarter results

* Husky Energy Inc qtrly average upstream production was 301,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day) compared to 333,000 boe/day in Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.37

* Says sunrise energy project has resumed its ramp up following restart of operations after Fort Mcmurray wildfires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: