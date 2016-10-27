版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-Cenovus Energy Q3 loss per share $0.30

Oct 27 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus has strong third-quarter operational performance

* Qtrly total oil production (bbls/d 208,072 versus 210,422

* Qtrly natural gas production (mmcf/d) 392 versus 430

* Qtrly loss per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

