BRIEF-Mednax Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09

Oct 27 Mednax Inc :

* Mednax reports third quarter GAAP EPS of $1.04; adjusted EPS of $1.09

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.04 to $1.08

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.92

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04

* Q3 revenue $828 million versus I/B/E/S view $821.2 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

