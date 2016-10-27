版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Regis Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Oct 27 Regis Corp :

* Regis reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $431 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.8 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐