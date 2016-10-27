BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Xcel Energy Inc
* Xcel Energy third quarter 2016 earnings report
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.17 to $2.22 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total operating revenues $3.04 billion versus $2.90 billion
* Q3 revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 4 percent to 6 percent, based on ongoing 2015 eps of $2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.