BRIEF-Sequans Communications SA Q3 loss per share $0.08

Oct 27 Sequans Communications Sa

* Sequans Communications announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 40 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $13 million to $15 million

* Q3 revenue $12.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $12.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequans Communications Sa says non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.05 and $0.07 for q4 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $13.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S