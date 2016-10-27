Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Bemis Company Inc
* Bemis Company reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Bemis Company Inc - management continues to expect cash from operations to be in range of $425 to $465 million for full year 2016
* Bemis Company Inc - sees capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million for full year 2016
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.65 to $2.70
* Q3 sales fell 4.7 percent to $657.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis Company Inc says Q3 global packaging segment adjusted operating profit return on sales increased to 9.8 percent, compared to 9.7 percent in prior q3
* Bemis Company-updated fy 2016 adjusted eps guidance range reflects management's updated expectations of sales volumes in its u.s. Packaging business
* Bemis Company Inc says global packaging net sales for q3 of 2016 of $369.6 million represent an increase of 12.6 percent compared to same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.