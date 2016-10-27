版本:
BRIEF-Proto Labs reports Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Oct 27 Proto Labs Inc

* Proto labs reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $78.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

