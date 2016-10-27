版本:
BRIEF-Aetna Q3 earnings per share $1.70

Oct 27 Aetna Inc

* Aetna reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.70

* Q3 revenue $15.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.71 billion

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 healthcare medical benefit ratio 82 percent versus 81.1 percent

* Aetna Inc - Medical membership totaled 23.1 million at September 30, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $7.95 to $8.05

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.89 to $6.99

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

