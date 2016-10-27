BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Oct 27 Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $578.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $558 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new home orders of 932 compared to 996, a decrease of 6%

* Backlog units at quarter end of 1,711 homes compared to 1,856, a decrease of 8%

* For Q4, expects to open 9 new communities, close out of 7, resulting in 125 active selling communities as of december 31, 2016