BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

Oct 27 Cabot Microelectronics Corp

* Cabot microelectronics corporation reports strong results for fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016

* Cabot microelectronics corp says Q4 gaap gross profit margin of 49.8 percent of revenue; non-GAAP 50.9 percent

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 revenue rose 22.5 percent to $123 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

