2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-Investar Holding reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Oct 27 Investar Holding Corp

* Investar holding corporation announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total interest income increased $0.3 million, or 2.6%, compared to quarter ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

