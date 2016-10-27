版本:
BRIEF-Exlservice Holdings reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

Oct 27 Exlservice Holdings Inc

* EXL reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $171.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.30 to $2.35

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $680 million to $688 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32, revenue view $697.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

