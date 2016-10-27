BRIEF-Dril-Quip Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 27 Dril-quip Inc :

* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its earnings per diluted share for quarter ending December 31, 2016 to approximate $0.25 to $0.35 per share

* Expects its FY earnings per share to be in range of $2.10 to $2.20, excluding foreign currency gains/losses or any unusual items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: