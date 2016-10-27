版本:
BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Q3 loss per share $1.18

Oct 27 Safeguard Scientifics Inc :

* Safeguard Scientifics announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $380 million to $400 million

* Q3 loss per share $1.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says aggregate partner company revenue for 2016 is expected to be between $380 million and $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

