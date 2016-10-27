BRIEF-Praxair Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Praxair Inc :
* Praxair reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.44 to $5.51
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.43
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 sales $2.716 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.17 to $5.24
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $10.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Praxair Inc says FY 2016 guidance assumes a negative currency translation impact of approximately 3% year over year
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.