BRIEF-Carter's Q3 earnings per share $1.60

Oct 27 Carter's Inc

* Carter's, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61

* Q3 earnings per share $1.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 5 to 6 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 sales up about 5 to 6 percent

* Carter's Inc- sees for fy 2016, adjusted diluted EPS growth of 9% to 10%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share in range of $1.65 to $1.70

* Qtrly net sales $901.4 million versus $849.8 million

* Carter's - changes in foreign currency exchange rates in q3 compared to q3 of fiscal 2015 favorably affected international segment net sales in q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $902.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales increased 6.0% in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Carter's inc- for q4 of fiscal 2016, company projects adjusted diluted earnings per share in range of $1.65 to $1.70

* Carter's inc - qtrly retail comparable sales increased 2.1%, ecommerce comparable sales growth of 25.2%, stores comparable sales decrease of 4.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: