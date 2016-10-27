版本:
BRIEF-American Tower Corp and PGGM announce European joint venture

Oct 27 American Tower Corp

* American Tower Corporation and PGGM announce creation of European joint venture

* AMT will contribute its German assets into atc europe and PGGM will acquire a 49 pct interest in ATC Europe

* American Tower will retain operational control and day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

