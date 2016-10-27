BRIEF-Intelsat posts Q3 EPS of $1.65

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Intelsat Sa
* Intelsat announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $542.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $537.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intelsat SA - Intelsat reaffirms 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intelsat SA - at Sept 30, contracted backlog was $8.9 billion, as compared to $9.2 billion at June 30
At September 30,contracted backlog was $8.9 billion, as compared to $9.2 billion at June 30, 2016
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.