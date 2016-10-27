BRIEF-Teleflex Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations

Oct 27 Teleflex Inc

* Teleflex reports third quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirms fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view $5.34 to $5.41 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.40 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $455.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $461.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated 2016 guidance ranges for gaap revenue growth to 2.4% to 2.8% and constant currency revenue growth to 3.4% to 3.8%

* Increased 2016 guidance range for adjusted diluted eps from $7.20 to $7.32 to $7.25 to $7.34

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.32, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S