BRIEF-Radian Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Oct 27 Radian Group Inc

* Radian announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $43.8 million versus $43.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radian group - total net premiums earned were $238.1 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016, compared to $229.1 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue view $228.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

