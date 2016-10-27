版本:
BRIEF-EQT Corp Q3 loss per share $0.05

Oct 27 Eqt Corp

* Eqt reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $502.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $504.9 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.26

* Qtrly production sales volume was 26% higher

* Qtrly eqt production total operating revenue $502.5 million versus $531.3 million in q2 2015

* Eqt corp - eqt production sales volume of 196 bcfe in q3 2016, representing a 26% increase over q3 last year.

* Eqt corp sees q4 2016 total production sales volume in range of 189-194 bcfe

* Eqt corp sees 2016 total production sales volume in range of 750-755 bcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

