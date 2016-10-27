BRIEF-Qualcomm to acquire NXP

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm to acquire NXP
* Qualcomm Inc - Total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion
* Qualcomm Inc - Deal for $110.00 per share
* Qualcomm expects transaction to be significantly accretive to non-GAAP EPS immediately upon close
* Qualcomm Inc - Combined company is expected to have annual revenues of more than $30 billion
* Qualcomm intends to fund transaction with cash on hand and new debt
* The transaction is structured to enable tax efficient use of offshore cash flow to rapidly reduce leverage
* Qualcomm Inc - Transaction is structured to enable tax efficient use of offshore cash flow to rapidly reduce leverage
* Qualcomm expects to generate $500 million of annualized run-rate cost synergies within two years after transaction closes
* Qualcomm - "Committed to anti-dilutive repurchases of its common stock as it de-levers its balance sheet to pre-transaction leverage levels"
* Qualcomm Inc - Goldman Sachs & Co. and Evercore served as financial advisors to Qualcomm and provided fairness opinions to Qualcomm board
* Qualcomm Inc - Qatalyst Partners is acting as lead financial advisor to NXP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.