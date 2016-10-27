BRIEF-WEX Inc Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.25

Oct 27 Wex Inc

* Wex inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $287.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $272 million to $282 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.01 billion

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.25

* Average number of vehicles serviced worldwide was approximately 10.3 million in quarter, an increase of 6% from q3 of 2015

* Wex inc sees q4 of 2016 adjusted net income in range of $52 million to $55 million, or $1.20 to $1.27 per diluted share

* Sees $4.53 to $4.60 per diluted share for fy 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.33, revenue view $995.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $273.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: