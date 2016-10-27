CORRECTED-BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc reports over 100% increase in GAAP pre-tax income for the third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $83.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.5 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 2.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales decrease 2.2%
* Sees 2016 total revenue to increase in low single-digit range compared to prior year
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - sees consolidated comparable sales in range of negative low-single-digit to positive low-single-digit for 2016 fiscal year
* Build-A-Bear Workshop - company retained Guggenheim Securities, LLC as its financial advisor and Bryan Cave LLP as its legal counsel to assist with strategic review
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - co sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million and depreciation and amortization of approximately $16 million
* Company expects to increase its 2016 GAAP pre-tax income by 5% to 15% compared to prior year GAAP results
* Excluding impact of foreign exchange, pre-tax income is expected to grow 15% to 25% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.