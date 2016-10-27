版本:
BRIEF-CBRE Group Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Oct 27 CBRE Group Inc

* CBRE Group Inc eports solid financial results for third-quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.31 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 to $2.30

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

