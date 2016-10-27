版本:
BRIEF-CBRE Group announces stock repurchase program

Oct 27 CBRE Group Inc

* CBRE Group Inc Announces stock repurchase program

* CBRE Group Inc - board of directors has authorized company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of its shares of class a common stock

* CBRE Group Inc - to repurchase $250 million of its shares of class a common stock over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

