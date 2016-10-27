版本:
BRIEF-Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Q3 earnings $0.02/shr

Oct 27 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc

* Dover downs gaming & entertainment, inc. Reports results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly revenue $47.1 million versus $47.2 million

* Dover downs gaming & entertainment-with more competition entering market, need restructured gaming revenue sharing formula to allow us to reinvest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

